Contrasting of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Both Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.58 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is currently more expensive than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 77.2. The Current Ratio of rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $14, which is potential 5.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 84.7% respectively. About 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.