Contrasting of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Longevity Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.