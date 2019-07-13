Contrasting of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Since Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.66% and 0%. 32.79% are Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Collier Creek Holdings.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.