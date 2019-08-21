Contrasting of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

As Conglomerates companies, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.7 respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.