Contrasting of Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

In table 1 we can see Longevity Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Longevity Acquisition Corporation and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 43.93% and 36.05% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.