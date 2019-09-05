Contrasting of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -1.33 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.55 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 demonstrates Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 83.85% and its consensus price target is $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares and 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. About 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.