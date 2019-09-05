Contrasting of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Its Competitors

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 58.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.60% -4.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

$6 is the consensus target price of Lonestar Resources US Inc., with a potential upside of 125.56%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.54%. Given Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend while Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.59 shows that Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lonestar Resources US Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.