Contrasting of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

This is a contrast between Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -1.33 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

In table 1 we can see Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.59. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $66.83, while its potential downside is -8.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 87.9% respectively. 2.7% are Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.