Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is presently more expensive than Zealand Pharma A/S, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,716,981.13% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 103,448,275.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 16.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 9% respectively. Insiders held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 9 of the 11 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.