Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 10.76 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 46.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.