Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 10.32% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Immutep Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.