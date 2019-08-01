Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Since LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.25 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 702.92% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.