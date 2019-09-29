Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,659,685.86% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,379,285.29% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.7. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 461.40% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.