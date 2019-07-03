Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We will be comparing the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 18.04 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 and a Quick Ratio of 30.6. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.25 consensus target price and a 60.65% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.