Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Curis Inc. 2 8.56 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 24.7%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.97%. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.