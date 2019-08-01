Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Since LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.52 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 and a Quick Ratio of 30.6. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Aduro BioTech Inc. is $7, which is potential 430.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 44.1%. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.