Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.3% and 12.7%. Insiders owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.