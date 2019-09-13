Contrasting of Loews Corporation (L) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.07 N/A 2.34 22.88 Global Indemnity Limited 30 0.72 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Loews Corporation and Global Indemnity Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Loews Corporation and Global Indemnity Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Loews Corporation’s current beta is 0.65 and it happens to be 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Indemnity Limited’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors. Loews Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 69.62%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year Loews Corporation has 17.62% stronger performance while Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Loews Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.