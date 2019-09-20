Contrasting of Loews Corporation (L) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.07 N/A 2.34 22.88 Chubb Limited 147 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Loews Corporation and Chubb Limited. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Loews Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Loews Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chubb Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Loews Corporation and Chubb Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Loews Corporation has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Chubb Limited’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Loews Corporation and Chubb Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively Chubb Limited has an average target price of $158.5, with potential upside of 0.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Loews Corporation was less bullish than Chubb Limited.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Loews Corporation.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.