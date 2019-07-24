Contrasting of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lloyds Banking Group plc has 1.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 81.3% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.31% of all Foreign Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lloyds Banking Group plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lloyds Banking Group plc and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group plc N/A 3 10.87 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Lloyds Banking Group plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lloyds Banking Group plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lloyds Banking Group plc -2.51% -8.8% 5.42% 1.3% -14.09% 21.48% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Lloyds Banking Group plc has stronger performance than Lloyds Banking Group plc’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Lloyds Banking Group plc is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s peers have beta of 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group plc’s rivals beat Lloyds Banking Group plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital markets services, as well as private equity financing to various clients comprising small and medium-sized companies, mid-markets, corporates, and financial institutions. The Consumer Finance segment offers motor finance, credit cards, and unsecured personal loans with its European business to consumers and commercial customers. The Insurance segment provides long-term savings, and investment and money protection products, as well as home insurance, motor insurance, and life pension products. The company also provides personal and business loans. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.