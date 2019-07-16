Contrasting of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

Both LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media Inc. 5 4.52 N/A -0.72 0.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights LiveXLive Media Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -56.9% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LiveXLive Media Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

LiveXLive Media Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a 210.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LiveXLive Media Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 0.7% respectively. About 0.8% of LiveXLive Media Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Liquid Media Group Ltd. has 21.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveXLive Media Inc. -8.58% -5.95% -19.51% 13.09% 17.44% -7.47% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.04% 48.99% 85.79% 14.5% -27.37% 101.36%

For the past year LiveXLive Media Inc. had bearish trend while Liquid Media Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.