Contrasting of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) and Its Peers

As Information Technology Services company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 120.20% 78.60% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp Holdings Inc. N/A 51 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

$59 is the average price target of LiveRamp Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 22.89%. The potential upside of the competitors is 52.84%. Given LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LiveRamp Holdings Inc. -4.95% -0.57% 8.87% 18.92% 104.85% 44.29% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.