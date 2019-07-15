Contrasting of Livent Corporation (LTHM) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent Corporation 11 2.36 N/A 0.83 9.39 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Livent Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Livent Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Livent Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Livent Corporation has a 83.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of Livent Corporation shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Livent Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.41% are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55% Western Copper and Gold Corporation -6.78% -15.28% -31.23% -23.6% -42.23% 6.67%

For the past year Livent Corporation has -43.55% weaker performance while Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 6.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Livent Corporation beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.