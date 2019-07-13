Contrasting of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98 Grubhub Inc. 73 6.30 N/A 0.59 108.55

Table 1 demonstrates Live Ventures Incorporated and Grubhub Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grubhub Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Live Ventures Incorporated. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Live Ventures Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Grubhub Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4% Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Live Ventures Incorporated is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, Grubhub Inc.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Live Ventures Incorporated is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Grubhub Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Grubhub Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Live Ventures Incorporated and Grubhub Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Grubhub Inc.’s potential upside is 36.04% and its consensus target price is $103.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares and 0% of Grubhub Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Grubhub Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15% Grubhub Inc. -6.85% -2.63% -21.21% -28.5% -37.45% -17.19%

For the past year Live Ventures Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Grubhub Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Grubhub Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.