Contrasting of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Both Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 3.94 N/A 0.79 24.77 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.43 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 demonstrates Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Timberland Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Timberland Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 55.3%. Insiders held 3.2% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.