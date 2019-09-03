Contrasting of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 17 3.98 N/A 0.79 24.77 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.29 N/A 1.07 14.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. ESSA Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than ESSA Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ESSA Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares and 43.7% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares. 3.2% are Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67%

For the past year Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 31.47% stronger performance while ESSA Bancorp Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. beats ESSA Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.