Contrasting of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

This is a contrast between LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC 84 3.17 N/A -4.36 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -5.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see LivaNova PLC and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LivaNova PLC and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that LivaNova PLC is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LivaNova PLC is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LivaNova PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LivaNova PLC and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of LivaNova PLC shares. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 1.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3%

For the past year LivaNova PLC has -20.84% weaker performance while Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 91.3% stronger performance.

Summary

LivaNova PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.