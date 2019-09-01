Contrasting of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) and Its Rivals

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of LivaNova PLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand LivaNova PLC has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LivaNova PLC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.30% -8.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LivaNova PLC and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova PLC N/A 79 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LivaNova PLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LivaNova PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year LivaNova PLC has -15.76% weaker performance while LivaNova PLC’s rivals have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LivaNova PLC are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, LivaNova PLC’s competitors have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. LivaNova PLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.35 shows that LivaNova PLC is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LivaNova PLC’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LivaNova PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LivaNova PLC’s rivals beat LivaNova PLC on 4 of the 4 factors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.