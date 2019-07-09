Contrasting of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) and Its Rivals

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses company, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liquidity Services Inc. has 64.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.61% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Liquidity Services Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.29% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liquidity Services Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services Inc. 0.00% -11.20% -7.20% Industry Average 11.73% 48.14% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Liquidity Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.76B 15.00B 46.32

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 5.29 2.81

As a group, Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies have a potential upside of 80.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liquidity Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidity Services Inc. -7.23% -4.26% -8.04% -0.94% 13.33% 1.94% Industry Average 6.88% 5.36% 38.89% 40.38% 57.83% 33.08%

For the past year Liquidity Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Liquidity Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Liquidity Services Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.59 and has 1.31 Quick Ratio. Liquidity Services Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidity Services Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Liquidity Services Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Liquidity Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.70 which is 69.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liquidity Services Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables corporations to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The companyÂ’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.