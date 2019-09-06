Contrasting of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) and Its Peers

As Catalog & Mail Order Houses company, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidity Services Inc. has 68.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.4% of Liquidity Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.73% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Liquidity Services Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services Inc. 0.00% -11.20% -7.20% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Liquidity Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.00 2.89

The potential upside of the peers is 81.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liquidity Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidity Services Inc. 0.62% 9.76% -1.21% -22.38% -6.19% 5.67% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Liquidity Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidity Services Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Liquidity Services Inc.’s peers have 1.55 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liquidity Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidity Services Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Liquidity Services Inc.’s peers are 64.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liquidity Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Liquidity Services Inc.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables corporations to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The companyÂ’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.