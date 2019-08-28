Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.03 N/A -2.51 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 58.78 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 26.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.