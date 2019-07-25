Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 75.64 N/A -3.40 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.10 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 77.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.