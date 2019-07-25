Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liquidia Technologies Inc.
|12
|75.64
|N/A
|-3.40
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|101
|2.10
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liquidia Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Liquidia Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 77.08% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 0% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liquidia Technologies Inc.
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|-31.03%
|-48.27%
|0%
|-54.43%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
