Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 11.34 N/A -2.51 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 976.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 45.6% respectively. 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.