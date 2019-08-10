Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 74.32 N/A -2.51 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1127.20 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 25.8%. Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.