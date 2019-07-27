Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 4.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.