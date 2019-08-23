Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

This is a contrast between Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 11.33 N/A -2.51 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.10 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Liquidia Technologies Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liquidia Technologies Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 42.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.