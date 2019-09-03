Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.04 N/A -2.51 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 52.52 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Arvinas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 26.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.