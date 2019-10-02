Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 164,845,904.91% -222.5% -78.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,942,681,763.51% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its consensus price target is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.