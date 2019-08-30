Contrasting of Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.86 N/A -2.51 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.86 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 255.03% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.