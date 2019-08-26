Contrasting of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Lipocine Inc. has an average price target of $3, and a 9.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lipocine Inc. and HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 9.15% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Lipocine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, HEXO Corp. has 8.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. has stronger performance than HEXO Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors HEXO Corp. beats Lipocine Inc.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.