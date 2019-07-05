Contrasting of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -98.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lipocine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Evoke Pharma Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lipocine Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Lipocine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Lipocine Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 57.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lipocine Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 5.21% of Lipocine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lipocine Inc. 1.62% 13.25% 9.94% 17.5% 48.03% 44.62% Evoke Pharma Inc. -15.28% -22.78% -79.46% -77.9% -78.29% -75.4%

For the past year Lipocine Inc. had bullish trend while Evoke Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lipocine Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.