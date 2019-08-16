Contrasting of Lindsay Corporation (LNN) and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

This is a contrast between Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm & Construction Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Corporation 87 2.03 N/A 0.40 226.92 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 17 0.27 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lindsay Corporation and The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Corporation 0.00% 2.1% 1.1% The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -5.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that Lindsay Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Manitowoc Company Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lindsay Corporation. Its rival The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 0.7 respectively. Lindsay Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lindsay Corporation and The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Lindsay Corporation’s upside potential is 50.48% at a $132 average price target. Meanwhile, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 46.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lindsay Corporation looks more robust than The Manitowoc Company Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.69% of Lindsay Corporation shares and 78.7% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares. About 0.84% of Lindsay Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindsay Corporation 1.11% 11.91% 7.41% 5.46% 0.39% -5.23% The Manitowoc Company Inc. -3.18% 0% 2.16% 17.47% -29.41% 21.53%

For the past year Lindsay Corporation had bearish trend while The Manitowoc Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Lindsay Corporation beats The Manitowoc Company Inc.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.