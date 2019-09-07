Contrasting of Linde plc (LIN) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 187 4.49 N/A 10.10 18.95 Olin Corporation 22 0.42 N/A 2.08 9.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Linde plc and Olin Corporation. Olin Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Linde plc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Linde plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Olin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Linde plc is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Olin Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Olin Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Linde plc and Olin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67 Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

$205.33 is Linde plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.34%. Olin Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 average target price and a 56.24% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Olin Corporation seems more appealing than Linde plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Linde plc and Olin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Linde plc shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year Linde plc has 22.58% stronger performance while Olin Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Linde plc beats Olin Corporation.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.