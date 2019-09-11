Contrasting of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) and Its Competitors

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is a company in the Small Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. has 74.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.13% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.70% 12.00% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. N/A 84 17.38 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. As a group, Small Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of 65.90%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. -5.95% 2.68% -1.86% -3.14% -7.88% 7.19% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6. Competitively, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.84 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 8.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Dividends

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.