Contrasting of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and Its Competitors

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -14.20% -3.80% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

The potential upside of the competitors is -17.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -3.65% -19.21% -40.71% -38.33% 4.52% -42.19% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals beat Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.