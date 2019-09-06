Contrasting of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) and Its Competitors

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
70.2% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
|0.00%
|-14.20%
|-3.80%
|Industry Average
|27.76%
|47.94%
|7.12%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|75.70M
|272.70M
|28.84
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.20
|2.37
The potential upside of the competitors is -17.12%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
|-3.65%
|-19.21%
|-40.71%
|-38.33%
|4.52%
|-42.19%
|Industry Average
|3.04%
|7.08%
|15.37%
|35.23%
|73.23%
|34.84%
For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation had bearish trend while Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.
Risk and Volatility
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s rivals beat Lincoln Educational Services Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.
