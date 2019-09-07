Contrasting of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.59 N/A -0.20 0.00 Sogou Inc. 5 1.61 N/A 0.20 18.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Sogou Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

Limelight Networks Inc. and Sogou Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sogou Inc.’s potential downside is -15.95% and its consensus price target is $3.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Limelight Networks Inc. and Sogou Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.85% of Sogou Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Sogou Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sogou Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.