Contrasting of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Its Peers

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Limelight Networks Inc. has 71.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Limelight Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.10% -10.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Limelight Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The peers have a potential upside of 69.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limelight Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Limelight Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limelight Networks Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.01 shows that Limelight Networks Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc.’s peers are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc.’s rivals beat Limelight Networks Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.