Contrasting of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.56 N/A -0.01 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,131 5.46 N/A 39.86 29.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Limelight Networks Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alphabet Inc. is $1377.5, which is potential 23.39% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.95% of Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. -4.01% -6.06% -3.04% -22.43% -45.54% 22.65% Alphabet Inc. -0.18% -4.66% 3.93% 9.2% 5.82% 12.42%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.