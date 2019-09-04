Contrasting of Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) and Its Rivals

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) is a company in the Heavy Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Limbach Holdings Inc. has 34.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Limbach Holdings Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Limbach Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 1.10% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Limbach Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. N/A 8 25.08 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Limbach Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.67 2.89

The potential upside of the competitors is 34.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limbach Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.23% -0.89% 0.11% 57.17% -20.71% 141.3% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Limbach Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limbach Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.11 and 1.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Limbach Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 31.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Limbach Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Limbach Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Limbach Holdings Inc.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.