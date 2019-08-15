Contrasting of Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -0.73 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

In table 1 we can see Lilis Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lilis Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lilis Energy Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -8.16% and its consensus target price is $66.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. has -77.66% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.